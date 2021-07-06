Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Blackstone to buy ESG software provider Sphera in $1.4 bln deal

The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc said on Tuesday it will buy Sphera, a environmental, social and governance (ESG) software, data and consulting services provider, from private equity firm Genstar Capital in a $1.4 billion deal.

Chicago, Illinois-based Sphera has more than 3,000 customers and is present in over 100 countries. Its offerings allow organizations to measure and manage their performance and risk exposure pertaining to their ESG activities.

Blackstone has been trying to strengthen its ESG credentials as investors and lawmakers across the globe increasingly question companies about their environmental and social impact, pushing major global businesses to make significant investments in their ESG initiatives.

The private equity giant had asked executives in its portfolio companies to report on their ESG matters to their boards for the first time, Reuters reported in early May. read more

"The increasing importance of ESG issues to businesses globally is a key thematic investing focus for Blackstone," said Eli Nagler, senior managing director at Blackstone.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

