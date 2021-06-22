Business
Blackstone to buy Home Partners of America in $6 billion deal - WSJ
June 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N) has agreed to acquire Home Partners of America Inc, which buys and rents single-family homes, in a $6 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. (https://on.wsj.com/3zJWa45)
Blackstone and Home Partners were not immediately available for comment.
Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
