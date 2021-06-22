Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Blackstone to buy Home Partners of America in $6 billion deal - WSJ

The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N) has agreed to acquire Home Partners of America Inc, which buys and rents single-family homes, in a $6 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. (https://on.wsj.com/3zJWa45)

Blackstone and Home Partners were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

