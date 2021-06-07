Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Blackstone to buy data center operator QTS Realty Trust for $6.7 bln - WSJ

2 minute read

The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Investment firm Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N) will buy data center operator QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS.N) for about $6.7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The buyout firm's infrastructure unit along with its non-traded real-estate investment trust will pay $78 per share for QTS, according to the report.(https://bit.ly/3ioXRxx)

The price represents a premium of about 21% to QTS' closing price on Friday.

A COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working environment boosted demand for cloud services, which are reliant on data centers. QTS has more than 7 million square feet of data center space throughout North America and Europe.

The transaction is valued at about $10 billion, including the assumption of the data center operator's existing debt, the report said.

Blackstone and QTS did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 2:26 PM UTCAMC jumps 19% as funds eye bearish bets

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC.N) and other "meme stocks" supported by small-time individual traders jumped on Monday, extending gains into a third week as message boards hummed with hype about the potential to squeeze Wall Street short-sellers.

BusinessFrom lapsing job benefits to full stadiums, June could be U.S. recovery's pivot
BusinessAnalysis: Market for U.S. oil acreage booms along with crude price recovery
BusinessWall Street flat; tech shares shrug off G7 tax deal
BusinessGoogle to change global advertising practices in landmark antitrust deal