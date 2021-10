The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Investment firm Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said on Wednesday it would buy a majority stake in Spanx, valuing the underwear maker at $1.2 billion.

Spanx founder and Chief Executive Officer Sara Blakely would become the executive chairwoman of Spanx's newly appointed board.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.