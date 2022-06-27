Blackstone, Carlyle to cover U.S. abortion-related travel costs

Signage is seen outside The Blackstone Group headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Blackstone Inc (BX.N) and Carlyle Group Inc (CG.O) will reimburse U.S. employees' expenses for traveling out of state to access abortion reproduction care services.

Other Wall Street firms, including J.P. Morgan (JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs (GSGSC.UL), have announced similar measures after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. read more

A Blackstone spokesperson confirmed its new policy in a statement to Reuters. Carlyle Chief Executive Kewsong Lee notified staff about the new benefit in a memo on Monday, a spokesperson said.

Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Richard Chang

