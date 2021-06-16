Business
Blackstone offers $3.05 bln for office developer Soho China
1 minute read
June 16 (Reuters) - Office developer Soho China Ltd (0410.HK) on Wednesday said it received a takeover offer from private equity giant Blackstone Group (BX.N) for HK$23.66 billion ($3.05 billion).
The company said its listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange would be maintained after the offer is closed.
($1 = 7.7620 Hong Kong dollars)
Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely
