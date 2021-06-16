Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Blackstone offers $3.05 bln for office developer Soho China

1 minute read

The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

June 16 (Reuters) - Office developer Soho China Ltd (0410.HK) on Wednesday said it received a takeover offer from private equity giant Blackstone Group (BX.N) for HK$23.66 billion ($3.05 billion).

The company said its listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange would be maintained after the offer is closed.

($1 = 7.7620 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 5:17 AM UTCFed expected to signal start of monetary policy shift debate

Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday are expected to at least flag the pending start of talks about when and how to exit from the crisis-era policies the U.S. central bank put in place at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

BusinessChina’s factory output, retail sales miss expectations in May
BusinessCheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
BusinessBuoyant stocks brace for Fed to signal start of taper talk
BusinessAnalysis: Investors ask U.S. SEC for more ESG disclosures as companies resist