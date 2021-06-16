Blackstone offers $3.05 bln for office developer Soho China

The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

June 16 (Reuters) - Office developer Soho China Ltd (0410.HK) on Wednesday said it received a takeover offer from private equity giant Blackstone Group (BX.N) for HK$23.66 billion ($3.05 billion).

The company said its listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange would be maintained after the offer is closed.

($1 = 7.7620 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

