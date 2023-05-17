Blackstone, Thomson Reuters consortium sells $3.4 bln LSEG shares in upsized offering















May 17 (Reuters) - An investor consortium including U.S. buyout firm Blackstone (BX.N) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) sold 33 million shares in the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) worth about 2.7 billion pounds ($3.41 billion), Barclays Bank said on Wednesday.

The placing of shares was upsized from 28 million, the investment bank running the sale, added.

Thomson Reuters is the owner of Reuters News.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema











