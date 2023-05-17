Blackstone, Thomson Reuters consortium sells $3.4 bln LSEG shares in upsized offering

Signage is seen outside the Blackstone Group headquarters in New York City
Signage is seen outside the Blackstone Group headquarters in New York City, U.S., January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo/File Photo

May 17 (Reuters) - An investor consortium including U.S. buyout firm Blackstone (BX.N) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) sold 33 million shares in the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) worth about 2.7 billion pounds ($3.41 billion), Barclays Bank said on Wednesday.

The placing of shares was upsized from 28 million, the investment bank running the sale, added.

Thomson Reuters is the owner of Reuters News.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema

