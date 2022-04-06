Blackstone working with Benettons over possible bid for Atlantia - sources

Signage is seen outside The Blackstone Group headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

MILAN, April 6 (Reuters) - Investment fund Blackstone (BX.N) is working with Italy's Benetton family over a possible bid for infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI), three sources familiar with the matter said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Spanish construction company ACS (ACS.MC) said it had an exclusive agreement with investment funds GIP and Brookfield to buy a majority stake in Atlantia's road business.

Italian banking foundation CRT, a long-time investor in Atlantia, could also join Blackstone and the Benettons, two of the source said.

Blackstone and the Benetton family declined to comment. CRT was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Landini

