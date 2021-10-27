Bloomsbury lifts dividend as lockdown reading habits push profit to record high

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury (BLPU.L) raised its dividend, as lockdown reading habits drove its half-year earnings to a record high, and said it had put in measures in place to weather print supply chain disruptions ahead of the holiday season.

The British company on Wednesday increased its interim dividend by 5% to 1.34 pence per share. Revenues for the March-to-August period rose 29% to 100.7 million pounds ($138.48 million) and profit before tax and other items surged by 220% to 12.9 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7272 pounds)

Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Rashmi Aich

