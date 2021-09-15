Skip to main content

Business

Blue Apron co-founder Matthew Salzberg resigns from board

1 minute read

Blue Apron CEO Matthew B. Salzberg stands on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange waiting for for the company's IPO in New York, U.S., June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN.N) said on Wednesday its co-founder and chairman Matthew Salzberg has resigned from the board of the meal kit delivery company to focus on other business interests.

Jennifer Carr-Smith, a current independent board member, will succeed Salzberg, the company said.

Blue Apron also said it was looking to raise $78 million in equity, including a $3 million private placement with Salzberg, to fund growth and raise wages for hourly employees.

Salzberg co-founded Blue Apron in 2012 and served as its chief executive until 2017.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 5:09 PM UTC

Hurricane Ida, supply constraints hold back U.S. factory production

Production at U.S. factories slowed sharply in August as Hurricane Ida forced plant closures and an ongoing microchip shortage curbed motor vehicle output, but manufacturing remains strong amid lean inventories.

Business
Federer-backed shoemaker On valued at over $11 bln in NYSE debut
Business
DoorDash sues New York City over customer data law, second lawsuit in week
Business
Fed regional banks mandate COVID-19 shots for employees
Business
U.S. housing regulator proposes tweaks to capital rules for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac