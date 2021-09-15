Blue Apron co-founder Matthew Salzberg resigns from board

Blue Apron CEO Matthew B. Salzberg stands on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange waiting for for the company's IPO in New York, U.S., June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN.N) said on Wednesday its co-founder and chairman Matthew Salzberg has resigned from the board of the meal kit delivery company to focus on other business interests.

Jennifer Carr-Smith, a current independent board member, will succeed Salzberg, the company said.

Blue Apron also said it was looking to raise $78 million in equity, including a $3 million private placement with Salzberg, to fund growth and raise wages for hourly employees.

Salzberg co-founded Blue Apron in 2012 and served as its chief executive until 2017.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber

