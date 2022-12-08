Blue Apron to cut 10% of corporate workforce

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN.N) will cut about 10% of its corporate workforce, the online meal kit company said on Thursday, as it looks to reduce costs and streamline operations.

Shares of the company rose more than 10% in early trading after it also identified about $50 million in cost cuts in 2023.

New York-based Blue Apron had about 1,657 full-time employees, as of Sept. 30.

The company expects to incur about $1.2 million in related expenses, primarily severance payments, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Blue Apron in November withdrew its full-year revenue growth forecast, citing anticipated funding uncertainty from affiliates of longtime investor Joseph Sanberg.

