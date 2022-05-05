BNP Paribas expects four straight U.S. Fed rate hikes of 50 bps each

A man walks past the logo of BNP Paribas at the bank's building in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, February 3, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

HONG KONG, May 5 (Reuters) - Analysts at BNP Paribas expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) four times in succession, they said on Thursday, pointing to the bank's resolve to quickly tame inflationary pressures.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, its biggest jump in 22 years. BNP forecasts three more of the same size at the Fed's June, July and September meetings, then a shift to 25 bps moves afterwards.

Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers were ready to approve half-percentage-point rate hikes at the next couple of Fed meetings. read more

"While 'a couple' would imply two more 50 bps moves, we anticipate slightly stronger economic performance, firmer labour conditions and stickier inflation to warrant a fourth consecutive 50 bps hike before policy makers shift back down to 25 bps moves," the analysts said.

They kept their forecast for the Fed's terminal rate, the end point for rate hikes, unchanged at 3-3.25%.

