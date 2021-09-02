Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BNP Paribas in talks with Chinese bank on wealth management venture, sources say

The BNP Paribas logo is seen at a branch in Paris, France, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) is in talks with Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) to form a wealth management venture, sources said, as the French financial services group seeks a bigger share of China's $19 trillion asset management market.

BNP Paribas' investment management arm will hold a majority stake in the planned venture with AgBank's wealth management subsidiary, two sources with direct knowledge of the talks said, without giving financial details.

BNP Paribas declined to comment. AgBank (601288.SS), , China's third biggest lender by assets, didn't return an emailed request for comment.

Reporting by Samuel Shen, Cheng Leng and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

