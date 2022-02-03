BNY Mellon staff to return to office on March 7 - memo

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. building at 1 Wall St. is seen in New York's financial district March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) said on Thursday its employees will return to offices starting March 7, according to a memo seen by Reuters, in regions where conditions allow, subject to local requirements.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

