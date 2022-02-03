1 minute read
BNY Mellon staff to return to office on March 7 - memo
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) said on Thursday its employees will return to offices starting March 7, according to a memo seen by Reuters, in regions where conditions allow, subject to local requirements.
