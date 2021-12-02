Boeing lifts Dow at open after Omicron-led selloff

The hand of a sculpture of former U.S. President George Washington is pictured with the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Dow opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in planemaker Boeing, although increasing cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant across the world continued to drive volatility in markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 54.21 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,076.25.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 8.31 points, or 0.18%, at 4,504.73, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 72.23 points, or 0.47%, to 15,181.82 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.