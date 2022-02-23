Booking posts fourth-quarter profit on strong travel demand

The logo of online accommodation booking website Booking.com is pictured at the International Tourism Trade Fair (ITB) in Berlin, Germany, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O) said on Wednesday it returned to a profit in the fourth quarter as higher vaccination rates and the holiday season encouraged more people to travel.

Pent-up demand and easing COVID-19 curbs have in recent months sparked a surge flight and hotel room reservations despite a temporary setback from the winter surge of the Omicron variant.

Betting on the boom, Marriott and Hilton - two of the biggest U.S. hotel chains - have predicted people will resume packing their bags for business and leisure this year at rates not seen since before the pandemic. read more

Booking said its revenue rose to $2.98 billion in the fourth quarter, from $1.24 billion a year earlier. Gross travel bookings soared 160% to $19 billion.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company's net income was $618 million, or $14.94 per share, in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $165 million, or $4.02 per share, a year ago.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

