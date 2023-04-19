Bosch to build heat pump production facility in Poland's Dobromierz















WARSAW, April 19 (Reuters) - Bosch will build a heat pump production facility in the Polish town of Dobromierz, the German technology group told Reuters on Wednesday, confirming statements from two sources familiar with the matter.

One of the sources said the start of production was scheduled for 2025, with a total investment of 1 billion zloty ($237.45 million).

Bosch later said in a statement that the investment amount would be around 255 million euros ($279.28 million).

"Construction work is to start in 2024. Start of production is scheduled for the end of 2025/start of 2026. Some 500 new jobs are to be created by 2027," the company said.

Pushed by Germany's attempt to wean itself off Russian gas, demand for energy efficient heat pumps rose last year with sales jumping 50%, the company said, adding that it will expand its manufacturing capacity for heat pumps in Europe.

Dobromierz, a town in the Lower Silesia region bordering Germany, is in a special economic zone where investors are offered incentives to locate greenfield projects.

Poland is Europe's fastest-growing heat pump market.

($1 = 4.2115 zlotys)

($1 = 0.9131 euros)

