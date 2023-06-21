Bosch subsidiary BSH: no decision yet on Russia business

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - Robert Bosch (ROBG.UL) subsidiary BSH is examining various options for its business in Russia and drawing up detailed plans, but a decision has not yet been made, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The statement comes after Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that BSH was in talks with a number of companies including China's Hisense to sell its production facilities near St. Petersburg.

Kommersant cited a source in the electronics market as saying that BSH had launched a tender at the beginning of the year, and that China's Midea and an unknown Turkish investor were also among the main applicants.

Scores of companies have opted to exit Russia or announced plans to do so since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year.

BSH said sanctions had interrupted most of its business with Russian customers and in Russia, or brought it to a standstill, for many months.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.