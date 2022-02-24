Bottler Coca-Cola HBC shuts Ukraine plant

Bottles of Coca-Cola are seen at a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Montreuil, near Paris, France, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Soft drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC (CCH.L) has closed its plant in Ukraine, and asked staff in the country to remain at home following Russia's invasion of its former Soviet neighbour, a spokesperson told Reuters via email.

"We will keep this under review over the coming days," the company spokesperson said.

The company, one of Coca-Cola's (KO.N) many bottlers worldwide, also counts Russia among its largest markets.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

