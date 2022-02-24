1 minute read
Bottler Coca-Cola HBC shuts Ukraine plant
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Soft drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC (CCH.L) has closed its plant in Ukraine, and asked staff in the country to remain at home following Russia's invasion of its former Soviet neighbour, a spokesperson told Reuters via email.
"We will keep this under review over the coming days," the company spokesperson said.
The company, one of Coca-Cola's (KO.N) many bottlers worldwide, also counts Russia among its largest markets.
Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
