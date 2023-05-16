Bouygues turns surprise operating profit in Q1 driven by Equans

Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center, in Paris
A logo of Bouygues is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

May 16 (Reuters) - French construction-to-telecoms conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA) on Tuesday said its operating result swung to a profit in the first quarter, beating market expectations, supported by last year's Equans acquisition.

The October acquisition of Equans from French power group Engie (ENGIE.PA) marked a strategic shift for family-owned Bouygues, which was already present in civil engineering, construction, media and telecoms sectors and wants to grow in energy transition and services.

The group reported first-quarter current operating profit from activities of 9 million euros ($9.9 million), compared with a loss of 66 million euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by the company had forecast a loss of 2 million euros.

Bouygues, which is present in more than 80 countries and has around 200,000 employees, also confirmed its 2023 outlook for the whole group.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi

