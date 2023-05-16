Bouygues turns surprise operating profit in Q1 driven by Equans















May 16 (Reuters) - French construction-to-telecoms conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA) on Tuesday said its operating result swung to a profit in the first quarter, beating market expectations, supported by last year's Equans acquisition.

The October acquisition of Equans from French power group Engie (ENGIE.PA) marked a strategic shift for family-owned Bouygues, which was already present in civil engineering, construction, media and telecoms sectors and wants to grow in energy transition and services.

The group reported first-quarter current operating profit from activities of 9 million euros ($9.9 million), compared with a loss of 66 million euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by the company had forecast a loss of 2 million euros.

Bouygues, which is present in more than 80 countries and has around 200,000 employees, also confirmed its 2023 outlook for the whole group.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

