Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

BP CEO Looney's 2021 pay package more than doubles to around $5.9 mln

1 minute read

BP's new Chief Executive Bernard Looney speaks during a Q&A in central London, Britain February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - BP CEO Bernard Looney's total renumeration in 2021 rose to 4.46 million pounds ($5.86 million) from 1.74 million, BP's annual report published on Friday showed.

BP's 2021 profits hit an eight-year high on higher oil and gas prices, after a loss the previous year which was marked by collapsing fuel demand due to coronavirus restrictions. read more

($1 = 0.7614 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters