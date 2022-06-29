BP to cover travel expenses for health treatment after Roe v. Wade

Logo of British Petrol BP is seen e at petrol station in Pienkow, Poland, June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

HOUSTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Oil producer BP PLC (BP.L) on Wednesday said it will assist U.S. employees with travel expenses for covered health-care services that cannot be obtained near where an employee lives.

The company made the decision following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last week overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which eliminated the constitutional right for an abortion in the United States.

