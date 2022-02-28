BP shares slide 7% after plans to quit Russia

An illuminated BP logo is seen at a petrol station in Gateshead, Britain September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shares in BP fell nearly 7% on Monday after the energy major revealed plans to sell its nearly 20% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production. A sale of the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, BP said on Sunday. read more

BP shares were down 6.7% at 352.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange by 0807 GMT.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.