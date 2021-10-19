Skip to main content

Brazil central bank chief says climate shocks raising food, energy prices

Brazil's Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto speaks at a media statement announcing economic measures during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

BRASILIA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday that adverse climate shocks such as heat waves, frosts and prolonged droughts have affected food and energy prices, fueling rising inflation in the country.

Speaking at an online event organized by JP Morgan (JPM.N), he said environmental and climate factors are permeating all aspects of recent economic decisions. Monetary authorities need to watch the vulnerability of the financial system to climate shocks that can cause losses in asset values, he said.

