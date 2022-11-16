Brazil corn ethanol producer FS expands freight contract with Rumo















SAO PAULO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn ethanol producer FS and railway operator Rumo SA (RAIL3.SA) reached an agreement to expand the volume of biofuel transported, company executives said on Wednesday.

With the deal, FS will transport out of Mato Grosso state 75 million liters of ethanol per month, compared to 50 million liters previously. The biofuel producer will also purchase 80 rail cars for 115 million reais ($21.35 million) to handle the additional volume.

($1 = 5.3858 reais)

Reporting by Roberto Samora; editing by Diane Craft











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.