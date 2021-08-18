Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Brazil prosecutors seek to force Vale, BHP to pay off Samarco's debt -court document

By and
2 minute read

A view of the Samarco mine, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd, in Mariana, Brazil, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Washington Alves/File Photo

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors asked a bankruptcy court on Wednesday to compel miners Vale SA (VALE3.SA) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP.AX) to fully pay offtheir Samarco joint venture's 50.7 billion reais ($9.47 billion) debt, according to a court document reviewed by Reuters.

Samarco filed for bankruptcy protection in April as it struggled to restructure its debt, which it stopped servicing after a dam burst at a mine in 2015, killing 19 people, releasing a giant torrent of sludge and halting production.

Prosecutors consider Samarco's co-owners to be responsible for the disaster and are seeking a restraining order that would oblige them to cover its debt, according to the document.

The prosecutors said both controlling shareholders used Samarco to obtain immediate gains amid an iron-ore price boom, which they say precipitated the dam's collapse.

"They chose to put at risk the lives of people who lived and worked there, as well as the environment, causing tragic consequences and incalculable damages," they wrote.

Vale said in a securities filing it was surprised by the prosecutors' request.

"The request attacks the clear letter of the agreements signed between the parties, to which the MPMG (prosecutors from Minas Gerais state) is a signatory, in addition to threatening the ongoing discussions and efforts to renegotiate the reparation measures for damage resulting from the Fundão dam collapse," the company said.

BHP said in a statement the bankruptcy protection request was the best solution it found to allow Samarco to recover financially.

($1 = 5.3543 reais)

Reporting by Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo and Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Christian Plumb and Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:38 AM UTC

Minutes highlight a Fed split over labor market, bond-buying taper

Federal Reserve officials felt their employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year," but appeared to disagree on other key aspects of where monetary policy should turn next in the transition from the pandemic crisis, according to minutes from last month's policy meeting.

Business
Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition hearings in Canada end, date for ruling coming Oct. 21
Business
Federal judge throws out U.S. approval of ConocoPhillips Alaska oil project
Business
UK court sets scene for $14 bln-plus class action against Mastercard
Business
Asian shares fall, dollar gains after Fed minutes