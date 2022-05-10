Brazil retail sales rise 1% in March

BRASILIA, May 10 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Brazil rose 1% in March from February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, more than the 0.4% increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Sales were up 4% from the same month a year earlier, also higher than the 2.1% raise predicted by economists.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.