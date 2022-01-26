Brazil sees 2022 public debt as high as 6.4 trillion reais

A man takes a picture with his phone of an electronic board showing the recent fluctuations of market indices on Brazil's B3 Stock Exchange in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's outstanding public debt is expected to increase this year to a range between 6 trillion reais and 6.4 trillion reais, up 14% from last year's 5.614 trillion reais ($1.03 trillion), the Treasury said on Wednesday.

The Treasury said it expects the average maturity of Brazil's debt profile this year to reach between 3.8 and 4.2 years from 3.8 years in 2021, and for the share of debt maturing over the next 12 months to be between 19% and 23%, compared to 21% last year.

($1 = 5.4359 reais)

Reporting by Marcela Ayres

