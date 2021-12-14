Brazil-traded XP receipts fall as Itausa sells stake in the company

General view of XP Inc. headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil-traded share receipts in brokerage XP Inc (XP.O) fell 5% on Tuesday after Brazilian investment firm Itausa SA (ITSA4.SA) announced it has sold 7.8 million class A shares in the companyfor 1.2 billion reais ($211.75 million).

Itausa said in a securities filing that it now holds a 13.67% stake in XP, adding that the move is expected to have a positive impact of about 900 million reais in its fourth quarter results.

"(It) comes from the company's strategic decision to diversify its portfolio in non-financial assets," Itausa said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

It also noted that the move does not change XP's shareholders' agreement, which allows Itausa to appoint members to the brokerage's board of directors.

Brazilian depositary receipts of XP were down more than 5% to 167.31 reais in early morning trading in Sao Paulo, while shares in Itausa rose about 2%.

($1 = 5.6670 reais)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.