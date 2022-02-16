Brazil's BNDES raises $370 mln in meatpacker JBS shares sale, says executive

The logo of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is seen in the city of Jundiai, Brazil June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled development bank BNDES sold on Wednesday 50 million shares of the meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), raising about 1.9 billion reais ($369.90 million), said the director of capital markets of the bank Bruno Laskowsky.

The sale took place through a block trade that put shares in JBS on auction during early trading in the Sao Paulo stock exchange. Each share was sold for 37.52 reais, representing a 3% discount from Tuesday's closing price.

The move is part of BNDES strategy to fully divest its stake in the company. In December, the bank sold 70 million shares of the meatpacker.

JBS shares ended 3.88% lower at 37.18 reais, while the broader Bovespa index (.BVSP) was 0.3% higher.

($1 = 5.1365 reais)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.