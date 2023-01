Brazil's BTG Pactual appeals decision protecting billionaire-backed Americanas from creditors

SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank Banco BTG Pactual SA has appealed a court injunction that protected billionaire-backed retailer Americanas (AMER3.SA) from creditors on Friday, documents seen by Reuters show.

In an appeal filed on Saturday, BTG lawyers argue the court injunction orders illegaly the reversal of a payment made by Americanas to BTG.

Americanas and BTG did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Steven Grattan











