Brazil's CESP sets financial terms on merger with Votorantim, CPPIB

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian power generation company Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP) said on Monday it has successfully concluded financial terms talks with conglomerate Votorantim SA and Canada Pension Plan Investments Board for them to merge its energy assets in Brazil.

CESP is expected to become a full subsidiary of Votorantim and CPPI's joint venture VTRM Energia once the deal is closed.

According to a securities filing, under the deal CESP shareholders will receive 6.57 new common shares and 0.1 new preferred share of VTRM for each CESP share.

The company detailed that Votorantim SA will hold a 37.74% stake in VTRM after the transaction, while CPPIB will have a 31.94% stake and other shareholders are expected to hold a combined 30.32% stake.

CESP added it was valued at about 9.1 billion reais ($1.61 billion), or 27.93 reais per share, regardless of share class. Its common shares closed at 20.40 reais on Friday while its preferred shares ended at 19.75 reais.

Votorantim Energia had its assets valued at about 2.8 billion reais, while CPPIB will inject 1.5 billion reais in cash into VTRM, it said.

The first part of the deal, when controlling shareholders will contribute with cash and assets to VTRM, is expected to be concluded by early February. The second phase - with VTRM incorporating CESP shares and thus being listed on Brazil's stock exchange B3 - is seeing taking place by April 2022.

($1 = 5.6353 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra and Chizu Nomiyama

