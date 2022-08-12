Brazil's Cosan posts $25 million Q2 net loss
SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding company Cosan SA (CSAN3.SA) on Friday reported a net loss in second quarter, as a higher interest rate raised its cost of debt.
Cosan, who owns stakes in companies such as Rumo (RAIL3.SA) and Raizen (RAIZ4.SA) posted a 125.3 million real ($24.72 million) net loss in the three months ended in June 30, compared with a net profit of 942.4 million reais in the year-ago period.
Cosan's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 34.5% in the quarter, to 4.14 billion reais.
($1 = 5.0697 reais)
