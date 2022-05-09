Brazil's Guedes defends leaner tax reform to reduce corporate taxes

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes speaks during the launching ceremony of the new securitization framework and strengthening of guarantees for Agro business in Brasilia, Brazil, March 15, 2022.REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday the country could propose a leaner version of a tax reform to increase taxation on the super-rich and reduce corporate taxes.

Speaking at the launch of a government panel to monitor investments, he also said that the country is working with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) so that countries that preserve natural resources are paid for doing so.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marcela Ayres

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.