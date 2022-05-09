1 minute read
Brazil's Guedes defends leaner tax reform to reduce corporate taxes
BRASILIA, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday the country could propose a leaner version of a tax reform to increase taxation on the super-rich and reduce corporate taxes.
Speaking at the launch of a government panel to monitor investments, he also said that the country is working with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) so that countries that preserve natural resources are paid for doing so.
Reporting by Marcela Ayres
