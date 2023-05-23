Brazil's Neoenergia lands $160 mln green financing from World Bank's IFC

The facade of Neoenergia NEOE3.SA energy company headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Neoenergia SA (NEOE3.SA) said on Tuesday it has obtained an 800 million-real ($159.89 million) financing from World Bank's private investment arm, International Finance Corp (IFC), for power distribution subsidiary Elektro.

The agreement was dubbed a "green financing" linked to Elektro's ESG goals, such as the number of female electricians working at the company and the level of digitalization of its network, according to a securities filing.

The goals will be measured in 2027 and there will be a step-down in debt spread in the event they are achieved, said Neoenergia, which is controlled by Spain's Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC). The deal will mature in eight years, it added.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

