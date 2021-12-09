Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Business

Brazil's Petrobras yet to decide date for Braskem share offering

1 minute read

People walk in front of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) on Thursday said it has not yet reached a decision on when it will sell its stake in petrochemicals producer Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA) but reiterated that it still expects to do so.

The remarks came after the O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported that the company, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, and Brazilian conglomerate Novonor are expected to start selling their stakes through a share offering in February.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters