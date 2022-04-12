Brazil's TOTVS creates joint venture with Itau Unibanco

A man is reflected in an Itau branch window in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

April 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian software company TOTVS (TOTS3.SA) said on Tuesday its board approved the creation of a joint venture with Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) to be called TOTVS Techfin, aiming to operate a digital platform of financial services for small and medium companies.

In a securities filing, the company added that Itau Unibanco undertook to pay TOTVS up to 860 million reais ($184.02 million) for the joint venture's shares.

($1 = 4.6735 reais)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.