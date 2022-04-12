1 minute read
Brazil's TOTVS creates joint venture with Itau Unibanco
April 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian software company TOTVS (TOTS3.SA) said on Tuesday its board approved the creation of a joint venture with Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) to be called TOTVS Techfin, aiming to operate a digital platform of financial services for small and medium companies.
In a securities filing, the company added that Itau Unibanco undertook to pay TOTVS up to 860 million reais ($184.02 million) for the joint venture's shares.
($1 = 4.6735 reais)
Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese
