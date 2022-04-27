1 minute read
Brazil's Vale announces share buyback program
April 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA) approved a share buyback program of up to 500 million common shares to be carried out over the next 18 months, the company said on Wednesday.
The program represents around 10% of Vale's outstanding shares. The company also said it was concluding its previous share buyback program, which had repurchased approximately 168 million shares.
Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler
