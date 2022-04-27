Brazil's Vale announces share buyback program

The logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

April 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA) approved a share buyback program of up to 500 million common shares to be carried out over the next 18 months, the company said on Wednesday.

The program represents around 10% of Vale's outstanding shares. The company also said it was concluding its previous share buyback program, which had repurchased approximately 168 million shares.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.