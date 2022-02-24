Brazil's Vale beats 4th-quarter profit estimates

The logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale (VALE3.SA) reported on Thursday a fourth-quarter net profit of $5.4 billion, above analyst forecasts of $4.70 billion.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $6.96 billion, down 23.5% from the same quarter of 2020.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Roberto Samora and Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.