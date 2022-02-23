Skip to main content
Brazil's Vale, China's Valin to develop decarbonization solutions in steelmaking

The logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA) said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with China-based Hunan Valin Group to develop decarbonization solutions in steelmaking as it seeks to cut 15% of its scope 3 carbon emissions by 2035.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

