1 minute read
Brazil's Vale, China's Valin to develop decarbonization solutions in steelmaking
SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA) said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with China-based Hunan Valin Group to develop decarbonization solutions in steelmaking as it seeks to cut 15% of its scope 3 carbon emissions by 2035.
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens
