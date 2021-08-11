Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Britain's Asda invests in start up Lean Kitchen Network

3 minute read
1/2

Shoppers walk past the UK supermarket Asda, in Leeds, Britain, October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Asda said it had made an equity investment in digital food service start up Lean Kitchen Network (LKN), the latest collaboration of a partnership strategy partly designed to repurpose excess space at its stores.

The strategy, which has already seen Asda partner with fast food retailer Greggs (GRG.L), do-it-yourself retailer B&Q (KGF.L) and toy seller The Entertainer, has been retained by its new owners Mohsin and Zuber Issa and private-equity group TDR Capital.

Asda said on Wednesday it would partner with LKN, whose brands include burger chain Twisted London, to trial tech-driven food-for-now counters, initially in four London stores.

Customers will be able to order food at LKN's touch-screen kiosk or on their mobile phone by scanning a QR code, and can wait for it to be made in the store's kitchen or collect their order at the end of their shop. The counters will also offer orders for delivery via Uber Eats (UBER.N).

Asda said the deal followed the successful launch of LKN's House of Yum café concept at its store in Clapham, London, last December.

The supermarket group said it had invested in LKN alongside hospitality investor Edition Capital, preceding a larger Series A round of funding later this year. It did not disclose financial details.

Asda said it was also backing LKN, which works with brands such as Pepsico (PEP.O), Heinz (KHC.O) and Doritos, to target further growth in the hospitality sector by partnering with large hotel operators, restaurants and pub chains.

The Issa brothers and TDR completed their purchase of a majority stake in Asda from U.S. giant Walmart (WMT.N) in February.

On Friday, Asda CEO Roger Burnley stepped down, six months before he had been due to leave and without a successor in place. read more

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 5:22 AM UTCHow Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe

As Klarna's billionaire founder Sebastian Siemiatkowski prepares to stage one of the biggest-ever European fintech company listings, a feast of capitalism, he credits an unlikely backer for his runaway success: the Swedish welfare state.

BusinessAnalysis: Investors look under the radar for winners from U.S. infrastructure bill
BusinessWendy's beats U.S. same-store sales estimates as customers return to restaurants
BusinessSouthwest Airlines says may not be profitable in third quarter

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) warned on Wednesday it may not be profitable in the third quarter, as the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus hits bookings, sending its shares down 2% in premarket trading.

BusinessChinese tech firms 'self-correct' to get ahead of potential regulatory fury