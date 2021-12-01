Britain's Blue Prism agrees to $1.65 bln takeover by SS&C

Dec 1 (Reuters) - British software group Blue Prism (PRSMB.L) agreed on Wednesday to be bought by U.S.-based SS&C Technologies (SSNC.O) for 1.24 billion pounds ($1.65 billion), withdrawing its backing of an earlier agreement with private equity firm Vista.

SS&C's all-cash offer of 1,275 pence per Blue Prism share is higher than its earlier possible offer of 1,200 pence, and tops Vista's final offer of 1,250 pence.

($1 = 0.7509 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.