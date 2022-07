Britain's competition regulator to probe Morrisons' purchase of McColls

A Morrisons store is pictured in St Albans, Britain, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday it has started investigating if supermarket group Morrisons' acquisition of certain assets of convenience store chain McColl's (MCLSM.L) would lead to lesser competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority has set a deadline of Sept. 8 for its initial decision.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.