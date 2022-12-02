Britain's John Lewis agrees $611 mln home building joint venture with abrdn















LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - British retailer the John Lewis Partnership said on Friday it has agreed a 500 million pounds ($611 million) multi-decade joint venture with investment company abrdn (ABDN.L) to build residential rental homes.

John Lewis said the joint venture would help it reach 10% of its ambition to build 10,000 new homes over the next decade.

($1 = 0.8178 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young











