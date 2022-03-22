Britain's Kingfisher sees profit jump 21% on COVID-19 boost

General view of a B&Q DIY store, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Chiswick, London, Britain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Kingfisher (KGF.L) reported a 20.9% rise in annual profit reflecting a boost to sales from the pandemic and said it had made an encouraging start to its new year despite heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in the United Kingdom and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Tuesday it made an adjusted profit before tax of 949 million pounds ($1.25 billion) in the year to Jan. 31 - in line with analysts' forecasts and up from 786 million pounds in 2020-21.

($1 = 0.7618 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.