Britain's Synthomer lowers annual profit outlook, shares plunge















Sept 29 (Reuters) - Polymer maker Synthomer Plc (SYNTS.L) on Thursday warned that its annual core profit will be 10% to 15% lower than its previous expectations, owing to a decline in demand from construction and coatings markets across Europe.

Shares of the London-listed company slumped 30% to 96.8 pence in early trading, hitting their lowest level since 2010.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru











