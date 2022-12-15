British American Tobacco closes Swiss plant, lays off 226 -paper















ZURICH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco is to close a cigarette manufacturing plant in Switzerland next year, laying off the 226 employees working there, the Tages-Anzeiger paper and other Swiss media reported on Thursday.

The Unia labour union confirmed the plant closure. The BAT plant was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Michael Shields











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.