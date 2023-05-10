British caterer Compass raises 2023 forecast after profit jumps















May 10 (Reuters) - Catering firm Compass Group (CPG.L) on Wednesday raised its fiscal 2023 profit, revenue, and margin forecasts, and increased its share buyback, after half-year profit rose 41% on boost from more people returning to work and events across its markets.

Compass has emerged a bigger business from the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to first-time outsourcers turning to big caterers, but its margins have lagged pre-pandemic levels due to higher costs of food, labour and taking on new businesses.

The company forecast operating profit growth towards 30% on a constant-currency basis, through organic revenue growth of around 18% and an underlying operating margin in the range of 6.7% to 6.8%.

Compass, which operates several food service brands catering to offices, universities and sports stadiums across 40 countries, also announced an additional share buyback of up to 750 million pounds ($946.58 million).

"Despite pockets of macroeconomic weakness, the outsourcing market remains very attractive," CEO Dominic Blakemore said.

The world's largest catering group's underlying operating profit was 1.05 billion pounds ($1.33 billion) for the six months to March 31, compared with 744 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.