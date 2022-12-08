British packaging group DS Smith upbeat on outlook after robust H1















Dec 8 (Reuters) - DS Smith (SMDS.L) said on Thursday it expects annual performance to be ahead of its prior outlook, after the British cardboard maker posted a jump in half-yearly profit on boost from higher box prices and resilient demand from consumer goods companies.

The company, which provides packaging, paper and recycling services, posted a 51% rise in adjusted operating profit from continuing operations at 418 million pounds ($509.8 million) for the six months ended Oct. 31.

($1 = 0.8199 pounds)

Reporting by Amna Karimi and Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V











