British power generator SSE agrees $460 mln private placement in green push

An SSE company logo is seen on signage outside the Pitlochry Dam hydro electric power station in Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

March 31 (Reuters) - British renewable power generator and network operator SSE (SSE.L) said on Thursday it had agreed a 350 million pounds ($460.5 million) private placement to bolster investments in electricity transmission as the shift to greener power ramps up.

The London-listed company said the placement will be also be used to cover maturing debt.

($1 = 0.7601 pounds)

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

